ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 16-year-old girl is facing charges after a 15-year-old was stabbed with a knife earlier in July.

Court records show Chelse Kurtz, 16, of Ridgway, is accused of stabbing another teenager with a knife, causing serious injury to the victim.

Just after midnight on July 8, police responded to a call of the victim being stabbed and laying on the ground in the area of the Rails-to-Trails Trailhead which is near Center Street in Ridgway. Police noted in the complaint that the victim was bleeding from her abdomen from an apparent stab wound.

The victim was transported to Penn Highlands Elk via ambulance and subsequently flown to UPMC Altoona to undergo “extensive” surgery. According to the criminal complaint, the victim’s internal organs were damaged from the stabbing.

Police found the suspect, Kurtz, at her home along Elk Avenue and spoke to her about the altercation. Police noted in the complaint that Kurtz allegedly admitted to being involved in a physical altercation with the victim and that she used a knife to stab her. Kurtz continued to tell police that after the stabbing, she threw the knife in a sewer drain at the end of Long Alley.

Police were able to recover the knife that Kurtz described and have it as evidence.

The complaint also mentions that police interviewed multiple witnesses that said Kurtz was in a physical fight with the victim before pulling a knife and stabbing the victim in the abdomen.

Details regarding the cause of the fight were not mentioned in the complaint from the police.

Kurtz is currently being charged as an adult and had her preliminary hearing on Friday, July 14. She is currently behind bars after failing to post $250,000 bail.

Kurtz has been charged with felony aggravated assault in the first and second degree along with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct for engaging in a fight.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 26.