TYRONE, Pa (WTAJ) — A 15-year-old girl is being treated at UPMC Altoona after reportedly being stabbed in Tyrone Borough on Sunday.

According to Blair County dispatch, the 15-year-old girl was stabbed and is at UPMC for her injuries. The condition of the teen is currently unknown.

Police said the suspect, who is also a 15-year-old girl, is in custody and an investigation is still ongoing. They added that there is no threat to the community.

Details surrounding the incident remain limited. Stick with WTAJ on-air and online for the latest.