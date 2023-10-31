CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple teens are facing charges and citations after allegedly getting into the grandstand at that Clearfield County Fairgrounds Monday.

According to the Clearfield Regional Police, they were called to the fairgrounds around 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 30, for the report of damage to the grandstand. They said the caller claimed there were teens driving around in a car and possibly in the grandstand.

After arriving, police said they found two teens leaving the area in a white car. One teen allegedly has marijuana and paraphernalia on them and is facing charges.

Police said they then checked the grandstand and found two more teens who will now be cited for trespassing.

Clearfield Regional Police did not report any damages to the grandstand or fairgrounds. Due to being minors, the teens’ names and ages have been withheld.