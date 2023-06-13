ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– One hundred and twenty-teens will be making their way to Altoona over the next eight weeks as they help to rehab areas of the city for free.

For thirteen years teens with Team Effort have been going to Blair County from churches all across the country. One of the teen groups got started Tuesday morning, working on renovating the Precious Life Pavilion in Altoona. They also trimmed some of the bushes on the property.

While the teens spend their summer working to help areas of the city, the contractor on sight Harry Houck says that it helps them just as much.

“Connecting with other churches, they’ve made friendships that will last a lifetime,” Houck said. “It’s like I’ve always told these kids the paint they do, the wood they do that’s all going to rot and fade away. But the stories and the friendships are going to go on forever.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Houck says that without the support from their community and the Blair County Commissioners none of their work would be possible.