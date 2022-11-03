SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three teens were taken to the hospital after crashing their car while trying to flee from Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).

According to the police report, the three teens, a 19 and 18-year-old passenger with a 17-year-old driver, were traveling on Coleman Station Road in Stoneycreek Township at around 3:25 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Preliminary charges on the report show they passed a school bus on the road.

A chase with police ended when the teens crashed into a guide rail on T640/Reffner Road. Police noted that Coleman Station Road is a marked two lane road with a 35 mile per hour speed limit and Reffner is an unmarked one lane road.

None of the teens were reportedly wearing seatbelts. The 18-year-old passenger had suspected major injuries. All three were taken to UPMC Somerset.

Police report that charges are currently pending a toxicology report.