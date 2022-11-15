CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Tesla fire on I-80 outside Philipsburg is causing some traffic disruptions Tuesday afternoon in Clearfield County.

According to state police, a Tesla, the most popular brand of electric vehicles, was traveling on I-80 going west when it caught fire. There was no word on what may have caused the fire, but Troopers did say that there is a lane restriction around mile marker 137 westbound.

Details are still limited and there is no word on how long restrictions will be in place.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Tesla has made some headlines lately with various recalls over the past year, but none for batteries, although it’s unknown if that’s the reason for this fire. The make and model of this Tesla is currently unknown.

Tesla recalls: