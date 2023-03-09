CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Johnstown Area Heritage Association (JAHA) will be hosting the 2023 Path of the Flood Historic Races and there is still plenty of time to train.

The races are set for Saturday, May 27 and there are three races you can choose to compete in. Registration for the races is open until Sunday, May 7 at 11:59 p.m.

Here are the races and prices:

14 mile race: $70

8 mile race: $50

5k race: $40

You can register for the event here by clicking on the green button in the lower right-hand corner of the photo. The group will not issue you a refund. If you are unable to attend the race your registration fee will be donated to the beneficiaries of the race.

All races are free for anyone 17 & under who wishes to participate. All three races and paths will have timing mats and chip timing. Your registration fee also includes a shirt, a commemorative pint glass and a finishers medal.

The 14-mile race will follow the path of the new trail and its steep 80-foot ascent. After the ascent, you’ll follow the new 1.75-mile stretch and see South Fork from a whole new perspective before joining the previous course.

Photo Credit: Dev Winterscheidt

Photo Credit: Nathan Madison

Photo Credit: Nathan Madison

Photo Credit: Nathan Madison

All runners will be able to experience the new Trolley Line Extension. The extension travels from East Conemaugh to Woodvale Heights.

The races are hosted by the Johnstown Area Heritage Association and the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority. All proceeds will benefit the Cambria County Trails and the heritage of the Johnstown region.

The CCCRA will use their portions of this years fund to continue to maintain the county trail system. JAHA’s portion will go towards renovations to the Johnstown Flood Museum. The museum will be celebrating its 50th anniversary on Wednesday, May 31. The Flood Races will be the kick off a week of events that celebrate the historic milestone.

In 2022 the organizations split $17,000, but this figure was slightly below their pre-pandemic amounts. They’ve set a goal this year and are hoping to raise over $20,000!

JAHA and Cambria County Friend of the Trails members will receive a $5 discount. Contact Deb Winterscheidt at dwinterscheidt@jaha.org or Caytlin Lusk at clusk@co.cambria.pa.us for more information.