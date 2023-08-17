Patriots Riders rode in on Main Street in Shanksville for Flight 93 ceremony

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Somerset bikers have kicked off their four day 9/11 Memorial Ride that will run from Somerset Pa. to New York City.

This four-day ride is sponsored by Americas 9/11, a nonprofit organization created to support first responders and to never forget 9/11.

This charity event helps pay for college scholarships and housing for the crews that make the event possible.

On Aug. 17 at 4:30 p.m., the bike group departed from the Somerset Comfort Inn to ride to the Flight 93 Memorial in Somerset.

Highland Harley-Davidson will have mechanics and will be running deals for bikers at the Flight 93 Memorial before they depart for the rest of the ride.

From the Flight 93 Memorial, the biking group will travel to Arlington Va. They will then continue their trip to the Pentagon in New York City.

On Sunday, Aug. 20, the group will end their ride at the World Trade Center in New York City.