PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new dog wash facility is now open for all four-legged friends in Punxsutawney.

The Barking Lot, located at 659 S Main St, Punxsutawney, is a general dog wash where you can do self-service or you can make an appointment for your furry family member. If you decide to use self-service, you just come in and you are given towels, shampoos, all the tools, the dryers, everything.

“You can just bring your dog and I clean up after and I give you aprons, everything to try and make it as convenient as possible,” Owner Mandi Perry said. “But if you want me to do it, you just call ahead. I can do everything from the wash, the nails, and ears, and teeth brushing. We have a blueberry facial. Everything is natural-based. So it’s good for sensitive skin. It’s just a nice experience for you and the dog.”

This is also new to the Punxsutawney area. There are groomers in the area but nothing like The Barking Lot.

“We don’t have anything like this. We have groomers, and the groomers do a really great job in this area. But a lot of people don’t really need grooming,” Perry said. “They just need a good bath and they need it to be convenient for them during hours if they’re not at work. So I just wanted to open something that made it nice for all the dogs that don’t need groomed.”

There are plenty of positives to bringing pets to the facility. It makes cleaning easier by not having to bend down. You also don’t have to fight with the animal to keep them in the tub. Each tub has mats that allow the animal to be still rather than sliding around. Plus you don’t have to deal with the mess.

“The mess, you know, that’s the biggest thing. I clean up everything so the tub is covered in hair. We provide dryers so you can blow out all that hair. And that’s not in your home, in your car. It’s just like to look about,” Perry said.

Perry had similar businesses in Virginia and when she moved back to Pennsylvania she knew she had to bring it with her.

“I loved doing it. I knew once we moved back home that it was lacking something like that, and I just wanted to start it up,” Perry said.

But in the end, Perry does all of this for a simple reason.

“For me, it’s just about loving the dogs and loving the experience,” Perry said. “And I just am excited to meet people and get to educate them on how to properly wash their dog and probably take care of them because, you know, a clean dog is truly a happier, healthier dog. And being able to help them with that, then that’s what I’m in it for.