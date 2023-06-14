BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 34th annual Bellefonte Cruise is set for this Father’s Day weekend.

The historic event has been taking place since 1988, and it continues to attract larger crowds with each passing year. Chairman Patrick McCool is looking forward to seeing who will come this year, with attendants traveling from Virginia, New Jersey and even farther.

“Some of our early registration has even come from Florida,” McCool said. “I’ve learned over the years a lot of people will actually take their vacation to come here for it.”

A variety of vehicles will be on display at the event, including classic, antique, exotic, antique and European cars and motorcycles, according to the event’s website.

Classic and high-performance show cars will be featured in an open-cruise parade around the streets of Bellefonte this Friday, June 16, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Visitors can also stop by a sock hop dance featuring musical artist The Fabulous Flashbacks beginning shortly after the parade.

Local group The Rocket Blasters will perform from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday on the second stage located near the Bellefonte post office, according to the event’s website. Following that, Spring Hollow band will take the stage until 3:30 p.m.

Over 30 classes of cars, trucks and motorcycles will be on display throughout the day on Saturday, and awards will be announced Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Bellefonte Diamond.

When referencing the wide range of vehicles that the show displays, McCool added that there’s something for everyone.

“Whether it be old or new, everybody will enjoy seeing,” McCool said.

Children will also be able to get their faces painted and take a ride in the cars throughout the weekend.

A variety of food options will also be available to enjoy.

You can view more information, including maps of the event, and register for the weekend here.