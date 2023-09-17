ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — What can you say about a good burger? After all, they practically sell themselves.

An icon of American culture, the burger is a staple for most fast food joints and a must-have for many people when they light up their grill all summer.

We took a dive into Yelp reviews and ratings and compiled a list of some of the best places to get a burger in Central Pa. For this one, national chains are excluded — Sorry, Red Robin.

Did you know? Reports out there claim that 14 billion burgers are eaten in America each year, which averages to about three burgers a week per person.

BEDFORD COUNTY

Mike’s Place (4.7 stars) — 8301 Clear Ridge Road, Clearville.

“This place is tops. In the middle of nowhere but these people know what they’re doing. The best sign one can see in an evening is cars everywhere and no place to sit because these locals know where to come for great food and see family and friends.” – Yelp review

Fairways Bar & Grill (4.6 stars) — 134 Rivers Bend Drive, Everett.

“The bacon bourbon burger is as good if not better than any burger that I have ever had anywhere in the US that I have ever had. They make it exactly as I ask and they have never failed to please.” – Yelp review

The Pub at Golden Eagle Inn (4.2 stars) — 131 E. Pitt Street at the Golden Eagle Inn, Bedford.

“Best burger EVER. The bacon jam is the bomb. Fries. Pretzel w/beer cheese. Mussels. Everything eaten here has been excellent. Yes! You want to!” – Yelp review

BLAIR COUNTY

Mike’s Court (4.6 stars) — 1908 5th Street, Altoona.

“This is a great small bar with good food. The prices are great. You can’t beat the hamburgers they are large and taste great plain. Try the roast beef sandwich it is wonderful I just can’t say enough good things about this bar service is good too.” – Yelp Review

Tom & Joe’s (4.5 stars) — 1201 13th Avenue, Altoona.

“Best food and service! My whole family loves to go there every Sunday! The people are amazing the diner setting just takes you back.” – Yelp review

Jack and Georges (4.4 stars) — 2400 4th Avenue, Altoona.

“My mom and I stopped here when traveling through Altoona in the spring. As non-locals we relied entirely on Yelp and the kind words of past visitors to help us pick a dining spot. Well, I’m happy to report that your reviews were right: this place was great!” – Yelp review

Tim’s All American Cafe (4.4 stars) — 1600 Crawford Avenue, Altoona.

“Great food, great service, reasonable cost! Our family of 5 had lunch while visiting Horseshoe Curve and the Railroaders Museum. Found it through the “restaurants near me” on Google Maps! We really enjoyed the lunch, the friendly staff, the atmosphere, and the leftovers to take home in a cooler to have the next day! Great place and we will go again.” – Yelp review

CAMBRIA COUNTY

Our Station House (4.4 stars) — 807 W High Street, Ebensburg.

“Will not disappoint! We came in after hockey practice and my son found the right options (burger, fries and Bavarian pretzel) to replace the calories burnt on the ice. You feel like a friend, as they take great care of you. All at the right price. We will be back!” – Yelp review

Phoenix Tavern (4.4 stars) — 200 Broad Street, Johnstown.

“Love the wings. Try the Smashed Mac Burger. All of the food is really good. Probably best chicken noodle soup in town.” – Yelp review

Scott’s by Dam (4.3 stars) — 327 Market Street, Johnstown.

“A fun, local pub, right by the ice rink and downtown Johnstown. The owner is joyful and sassy, the food is delicious and reasonably priced. It’s a gem, gets packed around local hockey games, the crowd is priceless.” – Yelp review

The Fifth Local Eatery And Alehouse (4.3 stars) — 1424 Scalp Avenue, Johnstown.

“Nice clean restaurant. Service was on point and just what we needed. As soon as we walked in we were greeted and told we could sit anyplace. We got wings as a side and they came out as if they just came out of the fryer tasted great and not dry. I got a black and blue smash burger cooked to perfection everyone at our table loved the food.” – Yelp review

CENTRE COUNTY

Four Ways Pub & Eatery (4.7 stars) — 685 Pleasantview Boulevard, Bellefonte.

“Took a pretty large group to try this place out and ordered about half the menu to share. The Cuban was my favorite, burger was great, Korean barbeque wings awesome. They also had really good cocktails made with local spirits which is pretty cool. I’ll be back, I just wish it was a little closer to home.” – Yelp review

URBN Flavourhaus Lamar (4.6 stars) — 5477 Nittany Valley Drive, Mill Hall.

“While heading back to NJ from Ohio, we were looking for a quick bite at a local spot. We’d had plenty of National chains. URBN Flavourhaus was a terrific option. Burgers and Chicken were delicious. My son’s Oreo milkshake was the best I’ve ever tried. Good value for the price we paid. Staff was very nice. It’s a real treasure on a road trip on I-80 through Pennsylvania.” – Yelp review

Red Horse Tavern (4.3 stars) — 104 N Main Street, Pleasant Gap.

“Very good food, very nice service. We had a simple green salad, very fresh. The brisket sandwich was delicious, the burger and fries were both good. A great find.” – Yelp review



CLEARFIELD COUNTY

Boxcar Brew Works at Doolittle’s (4.5 stars) — 1290 Rich Highway Suite 300, DuBois.

“We had two of the best burgers we have had for a long time paired with some great brews. The Bison burger and the Umami burger. We both had the Kale Creaser salad which was amazing. Did I mention locally sourced product? Freshness counts.” – Yelp review

Spankys Courthouse Cafe (4.4 stars) — 24 N 3rd Street, Clearfield.

“I love this place. The food and service are amazing. The ambiance is a local diner dive which fits me perfect. They make homemade bread and the desserts are fantastic.” – Yelp review

Legends Sports Bar & Grill (4.4 stars) — 410 Daisy Street, Clearfield.

“Great little local restaurant. I had the medium steak salad with homemade ranch, very good & bigger than you’d think. Hubs had the Bernie’s burger & fresh cut fries. Amazing! Quick/friendly service.” – Yelp review

ELK COUNTY

Keystone Corner Lunch (4.8 stars) — 107 N Michael Street, Saint Marys.

“Burgers, fries, hotdogs and shakes, this place sticks to their best and they do it well! I think I’ve just had one of my all time favorite burgers here and I look forward to trying them all eventually, not to mention a shake next time! Very small inside so be ready to either eat in your car or take it to go. I ordered the whiskey steakhouse burger and man was it good. Staff was super friendly and quick to help me navigate their menu as a first timer. I will definitely be back here without question.” – Yelp review

Wildwoods Bar & Grill (4.5 stars) — 875 Washington Road, Saint Marys.

“So ya turn off the road, pass a house, keep going up a short hill and there is the restaurant/bar. I thought for sure Patrick Swyazye was going to come out like a scene from Road House. Hey this is a nice down home place with good people and friendly staff that make you feel right at home. The ribs are melt off the bone delusions. And the price was just right for the tasty steak my husband had. Thank you to a fellow helper who recommended this place, we enjoyed every bite.” – Yelp review

The Ram (4.4 stars) — 1048 E Center Street, Johnsonburg.

“Great service, nice brewery atmosphere, brand new building and sports bar! Will be keeping my eyes on this place for sure! This is a definite step up for the Johnsonburg, PA area food and bar scene. Ordered the Ram Jam bacon burger, it was delicious, a dual patty smashburger with their signature bacon onion jam with the standard fixings. Curly fries were good, would like to see some fresh cut fries to pair but they were fresh and done well so no complaints. Stopped for a business lunch so no drink samples today but I will be back for sure!” – Yelp review



HUNTINGDON COUNTY

Boxer’s Cafe (3.8 stars) — 410 Penn Street, Huntingdon.

“Since moving to Huntingdon in the early 2000s, Boxers has been my go-to. Traditional pub food with some creative sandwiches, many vegetarian choices, an amazing and ever-changing beer list, and homemade pie – hard to beat. Two of us can still splurge on dinner with fries and dessert and beer for under 50 bucks.” – Yelp review

Muddy Run Tavern (3.3 stars) — 416 9th Street, Huntingdon.

“Muddy Run is wonderful. Food was delicious and the waiter was very helpful with suggestions. Serving sizes were generous and the menu had something for everyone!” – Yelp review



JEFFERSON COUNTY

Frank’s Star Lunch (4.8 stars) — 265 N Findley Street, Punxsutawney.

“If you are looking for great food and service, this is your place! The loose cheeseburgers are the #1 choice with hot fresh fries.” – Yelp review

Dirty Ehrma’s Cornerside Tavern (4.3 stars) —

“Been to Ehrma’s a few times in my travels through the area. A corner dive bar in all its glory. Family friendly, great food, and a welcoming staff. One of those rare places that a first timer feels like a regular. Burgers and wings are fabulous and be sure to order the hand cut fries. Well worth the stop if you’re in the area and looking for a welcoming place with great food at a good price.” – Yelp review

SOMERSET COUNTY

Dairy Bar Restaurant (4.3 stars) — 3494 Berlin Plank Road, Berlin.

“Stopped here on the way to Cleveland from Richmond and was highly impressed! Great burgers, chili, cheesesteak, and crab cakes. Great service. A very pleasant stop. Prices are reasonable too.” – Yelp review

Summit Diner (4 stars) — 791 N Center Avenue, Somerset.

“I haven’t had anything bad here Pies and desserts good. The Goober burger REALLY is good. Try it. Servers are nice. Eating here makes you feel like you would be ok to wear a poodle skirt and saddle shoes.” – Yelp review

Tailgatez Sports Grill (3.8 stars) — 1640 N Center Avenue, Somerset.

“For the main course I went with the Texas Burger. I waivered over the menu for a bit because a lot on the menu looks great. That just gives me a reason to come back. The Texas Burger comes with cheddar cheese, onion rings, bacon, and KC BBQ sauce drizzled over it. You can get the burger in a 1/2 lb. or 1/4 lb. This burger is big and definitely a belly bomb that will sit there for a hot minute once you are done. I also have to say that that BBQ sauce and onion rings (which are made in house) are amazing on the burger. I was a bit messy from eating this, but I didn’t care because it was that good.” – Yelp review

AROUND THE REGION

If you happen to be out on a road trip, here are a few places you can check out for a burger with top ratings on Yelp.

INDIANA COUNTY

9th Street Deli (4.5 stars) — 901 Philadelphia Street, Indiana.

“The Philly cheesesteak is authentic and delicious. Their other hoagies are awesome as well. I’ve never found anything I don’t like here. The cold salads to go with the hoagies are all good, especially the macaroni salad. The soups are great. Prices are not bad either. We had 2 12″ Philly cheesesteaks for less than $30. A staple in the Indiana community and a great place to bring visitors to our area.” – Yelp review

HARRISBURG

Burger Yum (4.4 stars) — 400 N 2nd Street, Harrisburg.

“Updating to 5 stars. Last night’s chocolate shake, burger, and chicken yum all were off the chart delicious. First time I tried the shake and I’m unhappy with myself for being a cheapskate and not treating myself to a perfect chocolate shake.” – Yelp review

PITTSBURGH

Red’s Good News (4.9 stars) — 542 Brookline Boulevard, Pittsburgh.

“Red’s Good News is by far a local gem in Brookline. I’ve gone countless times and every time is just as good as the time before. They have some creative cocktails that rotate seasonally as well as a great beer selection that are all priced very well! However what keeps me coming back is bar food and atmosphere. Their menu might be limited, however what they have on it is amazing! Their burgers are phenomenal, their fried zucchini is perfect, and the seasoned fries are always crispy. They also have a sauce bar with homemade bbq sauce, ranch, and more to just add to the meal!” -Yelp review

WESTMORELAND COUNTY

The Outpost – River’s Edge Eatery (4.8 stars) — 110 Collinsburg Road, West Newton.

“Absolutely a gem. You must stop by if you’re biking or floating the river. You won’t be disappointed. The smash burger is to die for. You can get some shaved ice to cool down. They’re closed Tuesdays and Thursdays. Check them out on Facebook at The Outpost Eatery.” – Yelp review.