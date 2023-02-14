BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The decades-old banquet hall, the Calvin House, is being repurposed by becoming an all-inclusive pet location.

The PoocheyChef and Sylvan Veterinary Hospital are expanding and moving their businesses into that space. This new location comes as the businesses are experiencing tremendous growth.

Hospital owner Brad Kissell wanted to open a one-stop area. The owner of The PoocheyChef, Christine Schezzini, was looking for a larger location, and Kissell reached out to her for the collaboration.

“We’ve really outgrown our kitchen,” Schezzini said. “If we have two people back in the kitchen, we can’t fit anymore because we have so much product and product for out front of the store, that we store back there. So it’s getting really tight.”

The PoocheyChef’s current space on Plank Road in Duncansville holds separate rooms for accessories and treats. Then, the have photo opportunity areas.

Schezzini said this space would have a larger kitchen and a new patio. The kitchen would help with their product production. Additionally, Schezzini plans to have birthday party opportunities in the patio area.

Sylvan Vet Technician Ashley Mignogna said they could see more patients because they have more rooms. However, she saw this new location as an opportunity for growth and collaboration.

“We’ve outgrown our space again,” Mignogna said. “We’re offering the same services when we open the new facility, but we’ll have a bigger space, bigger parking lot, much room for opportunity.”

Schezzini noted how most customers usually head to her store after their hospital treatments. She believes this is a win-win opportunity cause they can receive a variety of customers.

“It’s nice because a lot of his customers are coming here anyway,” Schezzini said. “So what’s nice about that is they’ll be over at the vet, and they can come over and get their treat afterwards. We’re all going to be in the same area. So, it’s going to be nice for our customers too.”

PoocheyChef plans to close its doors at its current location at the end of April. They’ll move to their new location by mid-May.

The hospital has no expected date to move, but they believe it’s within the year.