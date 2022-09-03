ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Central PA Autism Community held their biggest fundraiser of the year in the form of an expo/walk at the Blair County Convention Center Saturday.

“When we have an expo or a walk we actually don’t say hey you have to have a child or brother or sister with autism,” Lindsay Martsolf, President of the Central PA Autism Community, said. “I mean a lot of us have a neighbor, a school friend, someone that’s on the spectrum. And even though we have autism in our name, it could be an individual with down syndrome, with fragile x, a speech impairment, we want all kids to feel like they’re included.”

Kids and their families were free to walk around from booth to booth and check out fun crafts or resources that are available to them. Children also had the opportunity to play in a sensory-safe environment with other kids.

“Not only are we here for the families but we want to educate the community. We want the community to know when you’re walking through a store they’re not just having a meltdown. They’re trying to communicate in their own way. So when we have expos like this, like I said it’s not just for our families its to educate the community.”

Alysa Bainbridge, Miss Pennsylvania, also had a booth at the expo and says that she knows firsthand how important social interaction is for all kids.

“It’s so important, especially for these kids to be around other kids who are like them,” Bainbridge said. “I had a little sister who grew up with Bipolar disorder and some other mental illnesses. She behaved differently and she was different than her peers and I know that she felt isolated sometimes.”

The walk was held upstairs from the expo in a sensory safe environment for the kids and their families to enjoy.