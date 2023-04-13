ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An event raising awareness for violence against woman is coming to the local library.

At the Altoona Area Public Library on Thursday until 8 p.m. is the return of “The Clothesline Project.” To help raise awareness, survivors make their own shirts.

It has been six to 10 years since the program was last held, Family Services said.

“When we were preparing for today, we had staff who were here from the inception of it when Blair County first started doing the clothesline project and tearing up that it meant so much to them to bring it back and didn’t realize how much they missed it,” Victim Services Director Ashley Gay Vocco said.

If you would like to get involved in the program, they are always looking for volunteers and accepting donations