CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection is asking the Altoona Water Authority to cease dumping from their Bellwood Reservoir Rehabilitation Project amid concerns from Reade Township.

The Township’s Municipal Authority recently learned the Water Authority was dumping its sediment near their main wells by State Game Lands 158 and 108. Their wells are located on private property near the borders of State Game Lands 158.

The RTMA expressed concerns that the large amount of sediment being dumped could contaminate their water. The two wells have served around 3000 people.

The RTMA solicitor Brian Litzinger said these are regular concerns. The Vice Chairman of the RTMA said residents and township supervisors are also concerned about the mud being left on the roads.

“A lot of residents complained about the conditions of 865 from the sediment where the trucks would drive mainly right out of the reservoir up in there,” Thompson said. “It makes it muddy. Our supervisors have also been concerned with this.”

“Obviously, there’s concern whether there could be an impact on those wells, but we are in the process of working with our engineer and others to determine and gather information whether there may be any impact from that project,” Litzinger said.

The township was voted as the Best Water in the Nation in 2003. They constantly work to update their system and keep up with technology.

Thompson noted the Municipal Authority did not receive any notice about the project’s dumping sites. The worry is the sediment could come down on previous drill holes from mine operations.

“It can leech down from previous bore holes from the mine operations into our aquifer and possibly cause damage to the water,” Thompson said. “Instead of that happening, we’re trying to do damage control.”

The Department of Environmental Protection said dumping operations can’t continue until their sediment meets all requirements for the DEP’s Management of Fill Policy or they obtain a general permit.

The Altoona Water Authority did not provide a comment to WTAJ.

Litzinger said all parties are talking about the next steps. An investigation is ongoing to gather evidence.

“Both authorities provide potable water to large numbers of people,” Litzinger said. “We mutally want to ensure everything is being done safely and properly.”