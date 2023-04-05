(WTAJ) – At sundown on April 5, the first night of Passover for the Jewish community begins.

Passover commemorates the emancipation of the Israelites from Egyptian slavery. This eight-day celebration begins with a seder, which features a meal and a retelling of the exodus.

Altoona Rabbi Audrey Korotkin from Temple Beth Israel spent the morning preparing for her seder dinner.

The dinner will mix traditional foods like roasted egg, horseradish root, parsley and sweet wine with more modern additions like oranges, which represent voices being unheard in the Jewish community, according to Korotkin.

“We mix the sweet with the bitterness,” Korotkin said. “We have ritual prayers and ritual objects and ritual foods that celebrate freedom but also remind us of our servitude.”

Korotkin said she uses completely different kitchenware, plates and utensils for the dinner to make sure the food doesn’t mix with leavened food like bread, pasta and rice.

“It is very time consuming, but it makes it more important and more special when we put the time into it,” Korotkin said. “The special rituals that we have, the special foods that we share, the fact that we say, ‘Let all who are hungry come and eat.'”

Korotkin said the first night is more traditionally a home meal. This is why Temple Beth Israel is hosting its community seder at the Casino at Lakemont Park on Thursday, April 6 at 5:30 p.m.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Community members are invited to join and are asked to bring their own dish, which Korotkin said helps everyone feel like they’re part of one big family.

Altoona Rabbi Shneur Horowitz from Chabad of Altoona is preparing a similar dinner with two community seders on Wednesday, April 5 at 8 p.m. and Thursday, April 6 at 9 p.m. You can RSVP at chabadofaltoona.org/seder if you’re interested.

“We celebrate our freedom from Egypt long ago, but we also celebrate the present,” Horowitz said. “It’s a time we can get together as a community.”

Korotkin and Horowitz both said after the first two nights, the Jewish community continues to eat unleavened food for the next six days.