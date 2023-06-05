ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Elker Inn & Suites is the newest addition to Ridgway and it provides those visiting town a place to stay.

The brand new, completely remodeled boutique hotel features 16 rooms with two suites and a handicapped-accessible king room. While staying at the hotel you also get free parking as well as Wifi and breakfast.

Co-owner, Josh Amacher, spoke about the process of turning the building into a hotel.

“It was completely remodeled,” Amacher said, “Everything in it is brand new. It was a furniture store. We did a full conversion into the hotel. We brought the floor level up, put all new plumbing, and made the rooms fit in the blueprint that we have here.”

This idea came after many people visiting the area were asking where they could stay.

“I’m the owner of the Wilderness Trail Restaurant, we were getting customers in asking you know, where to stay in downtown Ridgway,” Amacher added. “We decided this would be a good building.”

The owners also expressed the importance of being able to provide a bed for people but to also keep them in town to help local businesses profit as well.

“It’s within walking distance of the local restaurants, the Wilderness Trail, Joey’s Bakery, Foxes Pizza, and Sheetz,” Co-owner Randy Geci said. “Our guests are very happy that they can just walk right around the block and go out to eat and see Ridgway.”

“Now we’re actually trying to drive business to stay in Ridgeway.” Amacher added. “The local bike shops and things like canoe rental and other things in town. It seems like the town is benefiting a lot from it already, from what our guests are telling us.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The Elker Inn & Suites is open seven days a week, 24 hours a day.