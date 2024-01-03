Pa. (WTAJ) — As the need for food continues to grow, The GIANT Company is hoping you can help give back to schools as a way to continue fighting food insecurity.

The company recently announced the return of the Feeding School Kids initiative. This is the fourth year of the program.

Through the program, customers at GIANT, MARTIN’S and GIANT Heirloom Market stores can round up their purchases to the nearest dollar, buy a reusable bag or convert CHOICE points into a donation for their local public school districts’ food programs.

“That has allowed school districts to pay off some student lunch debt,” Community Impact Manager Jessica Groves said. “Some have supported through weekender programs, allowing students to go home with food where they otherwise would be without.”

The company is kickstarting this year’s campaign with a $100,000 donation.

Since launching the program, The GIANT Company has raised over $6,000,000 for school food programs.

“The pennies, the nickels and the dimes really do add up and so I would encourage when you shop with us or if you don’t shop with us come shop with us and consider making these donations because they really do make an impact in your community,” Groves said.

You can take part in the initiative through March 31.