(WTAJ) — This is Jack Grassmyer all snuggled up with his favorite stuffed animal, Big Bird.

He was born on May 16th, 2012 and his mom Cassie says she had a typical pregnancy, but at 4 months old he started having seizures.

Doctors found that Jack had epilepsy and Lissencephaly, which means “smooth brain”. After receiving the diagnosis Cassie says that things quickly spiraled.

“He had a feeding tube, he had 10 brain surgeries, he was non-ambulatory so he didn’t move his arms, his legs, he didn’t really have a lot of head control,” Cassie said.

While this is how Jack would be described medically, his mom says that her baby boy was so much more than that.

“He was always smiling, always happy, he loved big Bird, he loved his daddy, he loved his grandparents and his big sisters and his dogs,” Cassie said.

He touched everyone who got to meet him, including Burgi’s Low Life Rider Chapter Inc. The non-profit approached the Grassmyer’s in 2013 saying that they’d like Jack to be one of the kids that their annual charity ride would benefit.

“It meant so much to us. I think we didn’t realize how intense it was going to be. When we pulled up to the ride that day there were 600 motorcycles all there to celebrate our little boy,” Cassie added.

With the money raised the Grassmyer’s were able to get Jack a full-sized adjustable bed. They were also able to get a special bathroom because one of Jack’s favorite things besides his Big Bird was water.

Showing up for the Grassmyers on that day was just the beginning for the motorcycle group. They would continue being there until the very end.

“When Jack came home on hospice, that first week that we were home they organized a drive-by ride at our house so there were tons of cars and motorcycles that came down our dead street. Big rig trucks too…but yeah that was just super special.”

Jack passed away in 2020 at eight years old, but Cassie says that they’ll forever be grateful for the charity riders.

To show their support, the Grassmyers have continued to attend their annual rides year after year.

“It’s always great to see them and just give each other a hug.”

The Grassmyers also continue to hug Big Bird and the memories of their little boy who loved it with all his heart.

“It’s such a hard and sad thing to talk about, but it’s also such a beautiful thing and he was such a beautiful gift that we got to share with everybody.”