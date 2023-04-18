ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – The Jaffa Shrine Circus is back in town and getting ready for set up. The hardworking process is a team effort and is all put together in only two days.

The 83 annual circus will be held for five consecutive days. Billy Martin the Owner of the circus and the ringmaster has been in the industry now for over 2 decades. Martin has been involved in circus life since he was 17 and is thrilled to be back in Altoona.

He’s also thrilled for everyone to watch the show.

“This Jaffa auditorium is so intimate and so wonderful people are right up close and they almost become part of the show,” Martin said.

The groundwork has to be precise for every act to take place safely. The preparation is quick but everyone works together to have the show up and ready by the middle of the week.

“We arrived on Sunday night and Monday morning, yesterday we set the floors down and everybody knows what where this will go where this will go everything takes place here and this morning we started bright and early with all the area over here and hanging all the accents,” Martin added.

Show times are:

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 – 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 20, 2023 – 11:30 a.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 21, 2023 – 11:30 a.m. & 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 22, 2023 – 1 p.m. , 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 23, 2023 – 1 p.m.

Additionally, if you buy a program, you have an opportunity to win an Amazon Fire Tablet.

Tickets for the program are $14 for children and $20 for adults above the walkway. Then, $18 for children and $22 for adults below the walkway.

You can buy tickets here.