STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Happy Valley will be singing “Mr. Brightside” when The Killers come to State College as a part of their tour.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. The Killers will take the stage at the Bryce Jordan Center as part of their “Imploding the Mirage Tour.” Doors for the event will open an hour earlier, according to the Bryce Jordan Center’s website.

The Killers will also be performing alongside special guest Johnny Marr.

Ticket prices for the show can range from $24.25 to $94.25 and are available on Ticketmaster’s website. There are limited tickets that University Park and Penn State Altoona students can save $30 on. Students need to go onto Ticketmaster and click the “unlock” icon, and then they will be asked to put in their ID number as a passcode to get the tickets.

There will be alcohol sold at the show, according to the website. On Friday, the Penn State Board of Trustees voted that alcohol will be sold in Beaver Stadium at some point, however, a date on which that will happen was not reached yet.

The Killers front man Brandon Flowers said that the pandemic actually inspired to make music that they normally wouldn’t have created.

“It was the first time in a long time for me that I was faced with silence,” Flowers said. And out of that silence, this record began to bloom, full of songs that would have otherwise been too quiet and drowned out by the noise of typical Killers.”

For more information regarding the event, visit the Bryce Jordan Center’s website.