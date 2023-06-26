HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Meadows Original Frozen Custard of Huntingdon announced they’re under new ownership and are celebrating with an all-day fun filled event.

The new owners Vincent Finochio and Adam Pielmeier worked together as teenagers at the Meadows location in Greenwood and became friends. They pursued their dream of owning a Meadows location, they jumped at the chance to purchase the Meadows of Huntingdon.

“It is just something we always kind of joked about. It was my favorite job as a teenager and I always looked back on my good memories there. I always said I would retire someday at The Meadows,” Pielmeier said.

To celebrate the new owners and Independence Day holiday, the Meadows of Huntingdon will host the special event on Monday, July 3. The all day event will include live music, vendor trucks, specials and giveaways.

They will also have a customer suggestion box for new custard flavors to be featured on upcoming flavor calendars. There’s the schedule of events for the celebration:

All Day: 10% Off Gelati Special – “The Firecracker” Vanilla Custard Topped with Cherry Ice & Blue Razz Ice

10% Off All Regular Sundaes Featured Vendors: $1 Off Your Meadows Order with Proof of Purchase From: Malibu & Co Mobile Boutique | Opens at 1 P.M. Britty Rae’s Tacos Food Truck | Opens at 12 P.M.

To learn more about the Meadows of Huntingdon, visit their Facebook page.