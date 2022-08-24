BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Miracle League of Blair County will be holding a dedication ceremony for the sculpture honoring all Blair County Miracle League players.

The dedication will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 11 a.m. The event will also feature a special memorial tribute to the players who are no longer with us.

“We have been looking for a way to honor the players at the Miracle League as well as those who have passed away over the years. This sculpture is the perfect way to do that,” Joe Reed, President of the Miracle League said.

The ceremony will be at the Leonard S. and Mary E. Fiore Miracle League Field located on Maryland Avenue in the Eldorado section of Altoona.

The Miracle League is made up of teams for children with special needs. The fields are constructed using a cushioned rubber surface and all players win at the end of every game.

According to the Miracle League website, the rules they like to follow are every player bats once each inning, all base runners are safe, and each team and every player wins every game.

The goal of the league is to enrich the lives of children through recreational sport. You can learn more about the group on the Miracle League Website.