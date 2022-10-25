CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Outside of Downtown Clearfield, the River’s Landing has finally opened after a year-long construction process bringing two new businesses to the area.

Last year, guests met during the Clearfield County Fair to see who would occupy the commercial spaces provided. It didn’t take long as The Dented Keg Brewing Company and Keller Williams Advantage Realty soon made their way into the community.

Now their businesses are open and ready for the public.

“When we constructed River’s Landing we wanted a family festive atmosphere to go along with the river walk. And by doing that we decided that we wanted to have a two-story facility about 12,000 sq ft in size with multiple suits on the first floor and a special event area on the second floor,” Chief Executive Officer of Clearly Ahead Development Rob Swales said.

Keller Williams Advantage Realty is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The Dented Keg is located at 139 W Market St, Clearfield, PA 16830 and they are open seven days a week, Sunday-Monday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Wednesday-Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.