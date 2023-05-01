BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — An open-air performing arts space is coming to Bellefonte thanks in part to a $1 million grant from the state.

The Stage at Talleyrand, set to be located at Talleyrand Park, is part of an ongoing project looking to transform the Waterfront section of downtown Bellefonte.

“Bellefonte has always had a strong history of promoting the performing arts and we want to continue that tradition with a bandshell,” Committee member Tom Wilson said.

The park currently hosts a ‘Summer Sounds in the Park’ concert in a small gazebo. Project committee members said musicians who have played at the event aren’t working with a state-of the art sound system, which the new stage could bring.

“The sound goes everywhere but where it should go,” Co-chair Rick Jacobs said. “It goes up. It goes behind them. So, having a really first-rate stage where we can not only do music, but we can do plays. We can have the symphony.”

The committee has been working gathering funding for the space and planning out design details for two years. Now, the project is moving ahead, thanks to a $1,000,000 Department of Community and Economic Development grant secured by Representative Kerry Benninghoff.

“I think this venue, obviously celebrating and exposing some of the great artwork and musical talents that we have in our own community and bringing some in, is just going to be another great catalyst for this wonderful community that a lot of us choose to live here and raise our children here,” Benninghoff said.

With the funding, the committee has almost half of the money they need to complete the project that is estimated to cost $2,500,000. They are currently accepting donations, but organizers aren’t just looking for monetary support.

“We want people talking about this. We want a buzz about what’s going to come,” Jacobs said. “Build it and we will get some really top talent which will spur more top talent. We want people in the entertainment industry to want to come to our stage.”

Jacobs said the project is expected to begin construction next year.