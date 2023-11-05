STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – A downtown State College classic breakfast spot held a grand reopening on Sunday.

According to Facebook, The Waffle Shop on East College Avenue in downtown State College reopened Sunday, Nov. 5 following a temporary closure due to a fire in October.

Fire departments responded to a fire at this location on Oct. 10 after they say a Penn State student noticed smoke coming from the restaurant and called them. While the fire was contained quickly, and no one was injured, the restaurant suffered extensive smoke damage and had to close temporarily.

The Waffle Shop is open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and according to their social media and a sign on their front door, is now accepting credit cards.