CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown Police captain facing felony theft charges could have his charges expunged after the Cambria County District Attorney explained the captain has been placed into a rehabilitation program.

DA Greg Neugebauer said Michael Plunkard, 43, was enrolled in ARD (Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition) for 12 months. Plunkard was charged with felony theft by failure to make a required disposition of funds and deception to make a false impression.

According to a report from state police, he was accused of deceiving a woman and her teenage son during a sale transaction for a vehicle. The mother and son claimed Plunkard still owed a significant amount of money for a 2007 Jeep Wrangler he had sold to them on Facebook and did not submit any applications to transfer the title.

Neugebauer explained ARD allows victims to receive restitution immediately instead of waiting months or years and said ARD was an appropriate and just result.

Reserved for non-violent crimes and first-time offenders, Plunkard has accepted responsibility by being placed on ARD, according to Neugebauer. He must now pay restitution and costs, avoid any further criminal activity and comply with other requirements of the program until its completed.

The charges against Plunkard will remain pending throughout the course of the ARD and any violation of the program can result in charges being pursued.

Johnstown City Manager Ethan Imhoff said Plunkard was placed on administrative leave with pay after charges were filed against him.