ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County man was arrested Thursday night after police said he used a pit bull to help escape custody before starting a foot chase.

Altoona police were called just after 9 p.m. Sept. 7, to the Dollar General on 31st street for a report of a shoplifting suspect from earlier in the day being in the store again. Police said they arrived to find 35-year-old Joshua Butler, of Tipton, in the checkout line with a pit bull by his side.

According to the criminal complaint, Butler said he knew he had a warrant in Blair County and he was told he was detained and to not move from where he was. Police said that Butler started to go toward the exit of the store, saying he wanted to take the dog across the street to a friend.

An officer then grabbed Butler by the wrist to prevent him from leaving. The dog then became agitated, the complaint reads. Butler was able to let the dog between him and the officer, forcing the officer to let go of him. He then ran from the store.

An officer then ran after him, chasing him down the middle of 31st Street before catching up to him in the West Chestnut Avenue alley.

The complaint shows that searching Butler turned up pieces of burnt foil, straws with white residue, a baggie of cotton balls, and an empty baggie. It was also noted that Butler had four warrants out for his arrest, two of which were for felony theft charges.

Butler was placed in Blair County Prison on charges of flight, escape, resisting arrest, and obstruction. Bail was set at $50,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 20.