(WTAJ) — They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but if you’re looking to sit down with more than a bowl of cereal, this list of the best breakfast joints in Central Pennsylvania might help.

Breakfast, even just cottage cheese and some fruit, is meant to get your body ready to take on the day. Most breakfast-type foods — eggs, sausage, ham, etc… — are full of protein to fuel you. Add in some starch and carbs from toast or potatoes and you’re ready for the day.

Here are some of the best rated breakfast and brunch places to get your grub on in central Pa., according to Yelp.

“If brunch is a combination of breakfast and lunch, then where’s linner, or lupper?” -Dads

Bedford County

Black Valley Provender: (5 stars) This seasonally focused eatery with locally grown ingredients can be found at 10 East Main Street in Everett.

“What a great place! Locally sourced food; comfortable eclectic decor! Great breakfast and cooler with eggs, meats and other farm fresh products for sale. Can’t wait to try afternoon menu!” -Yelp review

LIFeSTYLE Next Door: (4 1/2 stars) A quaint little eatery located at 110 East Pitt Street in Bedford

“Our food was amazing. The French toast has fresh blueberries and strawberries on it and the BEST maple syrup I’ve ever tasted. We also had the avocado toast with goat cheese and balsamic dressing. Unreal!!!! They sell all sorts of cute stuff and the atmosphere is very relaxing.” -Yelp review

Mike’s Place: (4 1/2 stars) This diner might seem like it’s in the middle of nowhere at 8301 Clear Ridge Road in Clearville.

“We love eating at Mike’s! The food is delicious and portion sizes are huge! We try to hit it in off hours as the lot can get full up fast! Great staff and family friendly environment.” -Yelp review

Blair County

Daily Grind Coffee: (5 stars) This relatively new shop offers breakfast and brunch at 2525 6th Avenue in Altoona.

“Stopped in for brunch one Sunday afternoon. The food was amazing! Friendly staff great prices, and amazing atmosphere. This place is like no other! Definitely will be back again! Found a new regular spot to have brunch! Great Job!” -Yelp review

Mamie’s Cafe & Bakery: (4 1/2 stars) This local cafe full of baked goods you can take home sits at 110 E Allegheny St Martinsburg.

“This place is ridiculous. Chipped beef on toast and home fries. A couple of scrambled on the side, as well as glazed donut French toast, are you kidding me??? This place’s food is so good I’m happy it’s not close to me. And then add a couple of plates of hot sticky buns to take home to my buddies and family. Stay away from this place as it will crush your holiday diet haha.” -Yelp review.

Tom and Joe’s: (4 1/2 stars) This family-owned and operated (nearly 85 years) diner sits in Downtown Altoona at 1201 13th Avenue.

“My husband and I decided to take a date day! We started off with breakfast. We have never been here before and everyone tells us about it. So we decided to go! Mannnnnnn soooooooo glad I did! What an old timing diner feel, which I love! The food was fantastic and our server was on point. The owners have a comedic side to them so if anyone can make you laugh at their establishment, then they’re my kinda people.” -Yelp review.

Cambria County

Flood City Cafe: ( 4 1/2 stars) This cozy breakfast and brunch cafe can be found at 137 Clinton Street in Johnstown.

“I visited the café early one morning and was pleasantly surprised at how comfortable it was inside. Their coffee is very good but so are their breakfast wraps. This is definitely the place to go for breakfast in Johnstown.” – Yelp review

Graystone Homestyle Restaurant: (4 1/2 stars) This “homestyle” restaurant offers breakfast and brunch at 375 Theatre Drive in Johnstown.

“Great comfort food local restaurant. We are from Somerset and came upon Graystone looking for a place to eat breakfast. What a great spot felt so welcomed by the amazing waitress and the place was spotless and even more the pricing is so reasonable! We had normal eggs and toast and it was good and reasonable. If you are looking for just a local comfort food restaurant I would highly recommend. Reasonable pricing, great service and clean.” -Yelp review

Keystone Restaurant: (3 1/2 stars) What looks like a basic truck stop holds a “home-cooked meal” at 190 Keystone Road in Ebensburg/Loretto

“Great place to stop!!! Friendly and real home-cooked meal.. big parking lot. We travel with our dog so he has plenty of room to wonder. Had plenty of scraps left over for him to. Waitress young girl was on top of everything and she knows her menu and absolutely is top notch.. we will be stopping here again if we are in this area. Good prices and u definitely get ya money’s worth.” -Yelp review

Centre County

Breakfast On Boal: (5 stars) This breakfast focus eatery open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. can be found at 603 Boal Avenue in Boalsburg.

“So happy to have a sit down restaurant in Boalsburg! Really delicious food and super friendly and quick service. Also, order the green chili sauce on everything. I don’t care if you’re having pancakes, order it anyways 🙂 so far I’ve had the hash platter, breakfast burrito, and avocado toast and all were amazing. Oh, and be sure to start with some grilled stickies with their house made strawberry rhubarb jam!“ – Yelp review

Peace Of Mind Cafe (5 stars) This cafe touts many vegetarian options and sits at 258 Market Street in Millersburg.

“The food doesn’t disappoint. The menu is interesting, dishes with clever names. Many coffees and teas. The staff is friendly. The ambiance is interesting with a focus on music. The restroom is always clean and stocked.” -Yelp review

Sowers Harvest Café: (4 1/2 stars) Another cafe that offers vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options is at 421 E Beaver Avenue in State College.

“Such an awesome spot!!! We had the best little breakfast here on our way out of town. Everything was quick and fresh. The drinks were delightful and the parfaits were light yet filling. Would definitely stop here if you’re looking for a great breakfast spot!” -Yelp review

Clearfield County

Presko: (5 stars) This sandwich, burrito, soup and salad eatery is located next to a MARTIN’S at 22 Hoover Avenue in DuBois.

“This is a hidden gem in DuBois that shouldn’t stay hidden. Great from-scratch breakfast and lunch. The panini-pressed burritos are the best! Always friendly and worth visiting.” -Yelp review

Spankys Courthouse Cafe: (4 1/2 stars) This cafe with a classic diner feel can be found at 24 N 3rd Street right in Clearfield.

“Great breakfast! Real corned beef hash and home baked bread. I’ve only ever had breakfast there, but if the rest of their food is as good as breakfast, you can’t beat it.” -Yelp review

Ginger’s Family Restaurant: (4 1/2 stars) This “homestyle” restaurant can be found at 861 Main Street in Coalport.

“We eat here probably 2-3 times a week, and have never been disappointed. Breakfasts are top notch, as are their daily lunch/dinner specials! Usually quick service and very friendly people. Also, their cheesecake is to die for. They make it fresh in house, and flavors vary weekly. If you find yourself here, stop in and enjoy hometown cooking made with love!” -Yelp review

Elk County

Cooper’s Diner (5 stars) This little diner in Saint Marys can be found at 804 S Michael Street

“Great little diner in St. Marys. Had breakfast which was excellent. Meat lovers omelette for me and two eggs over easy for my wife. Owner is very personable. Highly recommend if you are in the area!” -Yelp review

Joey’s Bakery and Restaurant: This breakfast and brunch-focused restaurant sits at 204 Main Street in Ridgway.

“Great spot! The breakfast was great. the meat and eggs were cooked correctly. i know that sounds simple but it seems to be hard for a breakfast spot to get right. There were many people coming in for their donuts. I did not have room for any but they looked fabulous. The staff was very friendly and did a great job of handling the tables and to go customers.” -Yelp review

Huntingdon

Wildflower Cafe: (4 stars) This breakfast, brunch and deli is located at 516 Washington Street in Huntingdon.

“Quaint and bright breakfast spot near Raystown Lake…been here a few times and the food is good, friendly service…large patio out back. There is an attached shop featuring locally made foods as well as eclectic gifts.” -Yelp review

Indiana

The Funky Brunch: (4 1/2 stars) This brunch shop shares a space with a pizzeria at 1037 Philadelphia Street in Indiana.

“The Funky Brunch has reopened and shares space with Josephine’s Pizzeria & Enoteca. The owners are the same as the original Funky Brunch and the menu is short but excellent. The French Toast is the best that I have ever had. Think slices of bread topped with fresh fruit and a side of thick-cut bacon, If you go after 11:00, people in your party can also order off of Josephine’s menu.” -Yelp review

Crouse’s Cafe (Now called Canella Cafe): (4 1/2 stars) This shop that has two locations, one still names Crouse’s Cafe and be found at 660 Philadelphia Street in Indiana(Canella) and 9712 Route 422 Highway in Shelocta(Crouse’s).

“WHATEVER YOU DO YOU MUST ORDER THE CINNAMON ROLL PANCAKES. Crouse’s is operating under a different name now but the cinnamon roll pancakes are still on the menu and they need to be in your belly. Because I am not yet diabetic I also ordered and thoroughly enjoyed the coconut cookie latte. I live 5.5 hours from this place and I’m already looking forward to making that hellish drive again just so I can have both again … and maybe the banana bread French toast (they were out the day I was there).” -Yelp review

Pittsburgh

Oak Hill Post: (5 stars) This breakfast/brunch shop can be found at 600 Brookline Blvd Pittsburgh.

“Soooo good. Came here with my son after visiting Pittsburgh for the Pirates game the night before for his 10th birthday. It was only about 10-15 drive from North Shore where we stayed. I’ve heard it can get crowded, but was kind of empty due to it being Easter Sunday. The breakfast sandwich was delicious, the biscuit was amazing. My son got the breakfast burrito (without the toppings) and it too was delicious. The homemade maple sausage was amazing. We both got Arnold Palmers and they were so good. Definitely check this place out.” -Yelp review

Grandma B’s: (5 Stars) This diner with an old-school style is sitting at 2537 Wylie Avenue in Pittsburgh.

“I had a taste for some grits and not many places up here serve grits, so I decided to go to Grandma B’s today. As usual it was packed (which is a good sign for a eatery) but the flow was smooth. I dined in today because I didn’t want my grits to be cold by the time I made it home. I ordered French Toast, eggs, grits, with sausage and orange juice. My food came out in a timely manner, it was nice and hot just the way I like it. Everything was good. This establishment is CASH ONLY and parking is available along the street. So depending on what time of day you go parking may be a little challenging but worth it.” -Yelp review

Somerset

Summit Diner: (4 stars) This diner touting their home-cooked food can be found at 791 N Center Avenue in Somerset.

“I only give 4 stars because of their hours. They used to be a 24-hour diner, then scaled back to 11 p.m. or midnight; now they’re only open until 2 p.m. or 3 p.m Miss being able to go for dinner or late-night breakfast. Great diner food, they have an in-house butcher, and fantastic desserts/gob cake.” -Yelp review