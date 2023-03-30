WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) – U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) is introducing three new bills to make schools and education more accessible to students with disabilities.

The policies that these bill outline would make transitions to postsecondary education smoother and emergency procedures more accurate/accessible/inclusive. It would also work to improve training for school security and staff to develop stronger federal oversight/support.

Here are the three bills that Casey is introducing:

This act would provide students with disabilities more affordable options to establish proof of their disability to secure accommodations in postsecondary education, adopt transparent policies regarding disability services and improve communication of those policies and services to students and their families. It would also invest $10,000,000 in training college faculty on how best to engage with and support students with disabilities.

The SECuRE act would strengthen the Clery Act, which requires higher education institutions that receive federal financial aid and funding to maintain and disclose campus crime statistics and security information. Casey’s bill would require postsecondary institutions to have accessible information and awareness programs about preventing abuse and attacks targeting people with disabilities. It would also work to ensure administrative disciplinary hearings are accessible, and create more inclusive emergency preparedness protocols and resources accessible to all students regardless of age, developmental stage, and disability status.

This act would enable early childcare and education settings, elementary and secondary schools, and institutions of higher education to develop inclusive emergency preparedness protocols. A federal advisory council would develop guidelines for the implementation of accessible, developmentally appropriate, culturally aware, and trauma-informed emergency preparedness protocols and submit their recommendations to Congress.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“Students with disabilities deserve the peace of mind knowing their schools are well-prepared to accommodate them,” Senator Casey said. “By making preparedness plans more inclusive, improving the training of school security and staff, and developing more accurate and accessible emergency procedures, we will send a message to all students that they will be safe and welcome at school.”