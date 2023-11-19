PENNSYLVANIA (WSPA) — Trying to get a jump on your holiday shopping on Thanksgiving? Unfortunately many stores are closing once again this year for the holiday.

According to RetailMeNot, for the better part of a decade, major retail stores have opened their doors on Thanksgiving Day.

However, that all changed with the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, many major retail stores announced they would be closed on Thanksgiving and open at some point on Black Friday.

In 2021 and 2022, major retail stores again stayed closed on the Thanksgiving holiday and opened early on Black Friday.

Now, in 2023, many major retail stores are sticking with the trend and staying closed on the holiday.

Here’s a look at major retailers in Central Pennsylvania that have confirmed they’re taking Thanksgiving off this year. We’ve also included when they’ll reopen for Black Friday:

Best Buy

Best Buy stores will be closed for Thanksgiving this year, the retailer confirmed on its website. You can check your store’s Black Friday hours online with the store locator.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Hope you have your ball already for the family Thanksgiving football game: Dick’s Sporting Goods stores will be closed, a representative tells Nexstar. Stores will reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. You can confirm your store’s hours online.

Hobby Lobby

Like it does for major holidays, Hobby Lobby will be closed on Thanksgiving. Stores will reopen at 8 a.m. on Black Friday, the company confirmed online.

Home Depot

A representative confirmed to Nexstar that Home Depot stores will be closed for Thanksgiving but will reopen at 6 a.m. for Black Friday.

Home Goods

You’ll have to hold off on shopping for home decor and furnishings until Black Friday; Home Goods stores will be closed for Turkey Day, a representative tells Nexstar. Most will reopen at 7 a.m. on Black Friday. You can confirm your store’s hours online.

JCPenney

JCPenney will be closed on Thanksgiving, a representative tells Nexstar but will reopen at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Kohl’s

While Kohl’s stores are closed for Thanksgiving, they’ll open bright and early at 5 a.m. on Black Friday, a representative tells Nexstar.

Lowe’s

Lowe’s will close its doors for Thanksgiving and reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, a representative confirmed to Nexstar.

Macy’s

Macy’s is giving its employees the day off for Thanksgiving but will be open again from 6 a.m. to 10:59 p.m. on Black Friday.

Petco

Petco stores will be closed for Thanksgiving but reopen at 8 a.m. on Black Friday, a representative tells Nexstar.

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club confirmed online that its warehouses will be closed for Thanksgiving. Stores will reopen for normal hours on Black Friday.

Target

CEO Brian Cornell announced earlier this year that Target stores would remain closed again on Thanksgiving. Stores will reopen at 6 a.m. Friday.

TJ Maxx

A representative confirmed to Nexstar that TJ Maxx stores will be closed for Thanksgiving. Most will reopen at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.

Walmart

For the fourth consecutive year, Walmart stores nationwide will be closed for Thanksgiving, CEO John Furner confirmed earlier this year. Stores will reopen for regular hours on Black Friday.

Don’t see the store you need on the list? You can verify your store’s hours online or by calling ahead.