CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Mature Resouces Area Agency on Aging (MRAA) is joining AARP to bring one-day tax assistance sessions to Clearfield County.

Through ARRP’s Tax Aide Program, two sites will be brought to the county’s Centers for Active Living in Coalport and Mahaffey.

On March 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Coalport Center will host their program. There are a limited number of spots available and registration is required. To schedule an appointment call 814-672-3574.

On March 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Mahaffey Center will host their program. Similarly, there are limited numbers of spots available and registration is required. To schedule an appointment call 814-277-4544.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

They are also still accepting reservations for the Curwensville Alliance Church location. Registration can be made by calling 814-765-2691.

Visit ARRP’s Tax-Aide website for more information about the program.