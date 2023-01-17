CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Drivers in Clearfield County may run into changes this week because of windmill superload movements, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said.

In a news release, PennDOT said that the following routes will have changed traffic patterns from Jan. 17 till Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120, Route 879 to Route 153, and Route 153 to Route 253/Route 453.

On Tuesday and Thursday during the week, there will be wrong-way movement involving the Clearfield Bypass (Route 879) and Route 322 near the Clearfield Mall. The transport will travel the wrong way back onto Route 879 and continue that movement until it reaches the Route 153 intersection, the release reads.

At about 8 a.m. then on Wednesday part of the tower will be heading out from Falls Creek and will pass through the area in an hour. There will be no wrong-way maneuver during this transport.

For Friday, PennDOT said that there will be windmill blades coming from Eerie at 9 a.m. through 11 a.m. heading throughout Clearfield. There will be no wrong-way maneuver during this transport.

Troopers will be helping to facilitate wrong-way movements and there will be private escorts with each transport to help keep drivers safe. PennDOT urgers drivers to remain aware and to anticipate traffic delays.