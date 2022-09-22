BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The third annual Adam Zook Memorial run is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Reservoir Park in Tyrone.

The 5K run, along with the 2k walk, beings at 8:30 a.m. and will run until 11 a.m. Registration is closed online, but day-of registration is still available between 7- 8 a.m. Late registration will be $30 for adults and $20 for students. There will be a Lollipop Run for kids that begins at 9:20 a.m. as well.

The Zook family created the run for their loved one Adam, who died from suicide in 2019. Zook participated in track and cross country in high school. Then, he participated in the school newspaper at Slippery Rock University.

There will be a basketball raffle during the event at Pavilion 1 along with post-race refreshments. Awards will be awards announced at 9:30 a.m.

The proceeds from the run will fund scholarships for two Tyrone High School seniors who participate in track and field.

Those who cannot attend the run but would like to donate can do so online. The event is also free to spectators. For a sneak peek at some of the raffle baskets, check out their Facebook page.