ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The convoy for the third Altoona Menorah car parade began at the Martins on Chestnut Avenue Monday evening, with the hope to share the light of the holiday with the community.

The parade finished at Lakemont Park where they celebrated by lighting a nine feet tall menorah. Those who took part danced and dressed as dreidels as they shouted “Happy Hanukkah” to anyone on the street.

“It means a lot to be able to go around and share the lights of Hanukkah throughout the community,” Rabbi Shneur Horowitz said. “And just to be proud to be Jewish and just to share the light with everybody.”

Rabbi Horowitz said he hopes they can grow the parade more for next year and get as many people involved in the celebration as they can.