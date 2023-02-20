CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The State College Area School Board met on Monday, Feb. 20, and on their agenda were the next steps following the title IX violation review.

In December 2022 a judge found that the school had violated Title IX. He said that the school had not provided girls the opportunity to play hockey. However, following that decision the school was ordered to take steps to create an equal opportunity for all students, but parents claimed in a January 2023 lawsuit that the school had continued to fail to do so.

Following that accusation, the State College Area School Board voted to hire a law firm at Monday’s school board meeting to conduct an independent review of its title IX compliance.

The law firm of Fox Rothschild will be conducting the review and a timeline for it was presented at the meeting.

Parents are claiming that there are enough resources and availability for both teams, but they say that the district won’t approve a second team.

Executive Director of Human Resources for the State College Area School District, Linda Pierce, says that the independent review will take a look at all of their teams.

“Do we have equal facilities for both genders, do we have equal playing fields or gyms or whatever the appropriate venue is,” Pierce said.

While the review is under way, Pierce said they’re confident that they are following Title IX.

“We sincerely believe we have not violated title nine, this audit will prove what we believe,” Pierce added.

In what the district says is unrelated to the Title IX review, the school also announced that they’ll be starting a girls’ wrestling program. A growing trend across Pennsylvania has seen girls’ wrestling teams being added to more and more schools.

“PIAA requires over a hundred schools to approve wrestling before it will vote to fully sanction that,” Chris Weakland, State College Area School District Athletic Director said. “And that has happened and we’re happy about that in the state. So we’re going to add to that 100 number in State College. Once we get up and running we’re going to look to get some coaches in place.”

Lock Haven Women’s Wrestling Coach Matt Lackey was at the meeting with his daughter Anna who wrestles and praised the school board’s decision.

“It’s another opportunity to have a sport to compete in,” Matt Lackey said. “It’s been growing incredibly fast over the past few years and college programs are exploding. It’s going to be sanctioned at the NCAA level here very soon.”

There is no timeline yet for when the team will be formed but they hope it is sooner rather than later.