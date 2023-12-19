BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A third person was arrested in connection to the alleged murder-for-hire plot involving Heather Dibert.

Jamie Eugenia Beers, 33, of Lewistown is facing a slew of conspiracy charges related to the attempted homicide of Dibert’s estranged wife’s family after she allegedly drove the getaway car that night.

According to investigators, Beers was interviewed by state police on Dec. 12 and admitted that she was with Zachery Sellers and they met up with Dibert at a gas station “far away” on Oct. 27.

Beers would go on to tell police that they met Dibert and she drove their Jeep to show them where the house was located. According to the complaint, she went on to explain that after Dibert left they spent a few hours at a state park and talked about what was going to transpire.

Beers continued by telling investigators that she parked down the hill from the home that night. Sellers got out of the vehicle and walked to the home and she saw a ball of fire. She said she thought he lit a garage or vehicle on fire.

When asked why, Beers allegedly told police they were doing it because Dibert was paying Sellers with money and drugs.

Beers was arraigned Tuesday afternoon with bail set at $1,000,000. She’s facing 26 conspiracy charges including criminal homicide, aggravated arson and aggravated assault.

Dibert and Sellers were arrested last week after cellphone data tracked them in and around the area where the fire was hours beforehand. They also have a million-dollar bail.