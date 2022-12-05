CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The words “this isn’t over” rang out in a kitchen area at SCI Houtzdale as an inmate was pulled back from attacking an employee with closed fists, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Troopers said that on Nov. 20, 37-year-old Brandon Austill was in the pots and pans area, cleaning when one of the employees told him to stop telling on other inmates and do the job he was supposed to do.

According to the affidavit, based on what troopers saw while watching security footage after the incident, Austill threw his hat to the ground and the two started to argue. Shortly after, he allegedly punched the employee in the head.

The employee tried to take Austill to the ground, but he kept punching the employee in the head and face. Troopers said two other employees were able to pull Austill back as he allegedly yelled at the employee that “this isn’t over” and “I’m going to f**** kill you.”

Austill was in SCI Houtzdale serving 7 1/2 to 30 years for abusing and torturing his infant daughter, a 2007 story from the Tribune-Democrat shows.

He now faces assault and terroristic threat charges in this latest incident.