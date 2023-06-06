(WTAJ) — Pennsylvanians, get moo-ving! The sixth annual Pennsylvania creamery ice cream trail will run from June 1 until September 9 across 42 participating locations.

“Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail” allows ice cream fanatics to taste their way around the state by earning points every time they check out at a qualifying location, according to Visit PA. The 2023 trail features more creameries than in any of its previous years.

According to the organization’s website, participants can download the free “Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail” app to create an account and locate participating creameries. While checking out at each stop, individuals should ask for a four-digit pin at checkout and enter it into the app.

Each code will earn 100 points, and a commemorative stainless-steel ice cream scooper can be redeemed after visiting six locations and accruing 600 total points.

More information and official rules are available on Visit PA’s website.

