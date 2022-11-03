UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Country music singer Thomas Rhett will be making a stop in State College during his upcoming “Home Team” tour in 2023.

Rhett will be performing at the Bryce Jodan Center on Sept. 22, 2023, and will be joined by fellow country music artists Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. The show will be the second and last stop the tour will make in Pennsylvania with the first scheduled to take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre on July 7, 2023.

The multi-platinum entertainer announced his upcoming tour in a new YouTube video Thursday where he plans to visit 40 different towns in 27 different states.

NASHVILLE, TN – MAY 12: Thomas Rhett and Cole Swindell attend “Georgia on My Mind, hosted by the Peach Pickers and Friends,” a benefit for the Georgia Music Foundation at the Ryman Auditorium on May 12, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Georgia Music Foundation)

Presale tickets for the concert go on sale through Ticketmaster on Tuesday, Nov. 8 starting at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Nov. 11 starting at 10 a.m.

Anyone looking to sign up for the presale can visit Thomas Rhett’s website. More information about the State College concert can be found on the Bryce Jordan Center website.