UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s annual THON is once again gearing up to help raise money for pediatric cancer research during a weekend-long dance marathon.

The event will be held at the Bryce Jordan Center from 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19. Over 700 students and dancers are expected to be on their feet for the entire weekend raising money for Four Diamonds, a cancer treatment center in Hershey.

With a weekend packed with so many activities, here’s everything you need to know before hitting the dance floor:

Dancers Stand Up

The 46-hour dance marathon begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 when all the dancers are asked to stand up for the first song.

Stretching

Throughout the event, there will be a five-minute Line Dance every hour which will allow dancers to move and stretch.

Performers and Speakers

There will be a variety of bands, dance groups and other special performances. Guest speakers will also be in attendance to address the crowd. Penn State Football Coach James Franklin, Penn State Basketball Coach Pat Chambers and Jay Paterno have spoken at previous THON Weekends.

Kids Talent and Fashion Show

Children with Four Diamonds will have the opportunity to perform in a talent show on stage and showcase Penn State inspired clothing.

Pep Rally

During THON, Penn State Athletic Teams will perform dance routines and compete against each other for a winning title. Four Diamonds children will also have the opportunity to spend time with the athletes by playing games and taking pictures.

Total Reveal

At 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, dancers will finally sit and the fundraising total will be revealed.

Public Entrance and Access

THON is free to attend and open to the public. The entrance to the event will be at the general spectator line outside the Bryce Jordan Center gate A. Attendees are required to wear a wristband for the entire weekend.

Attendees will be given a Spectator Resource Packet when they enter the arena. A digital version of the packet can be found here.

Passes and Floor Access

Specific THON attendees will be given passes to allow access to the floor during the event. The passes are given out by dancers who are given eight passes to give guests.

Parking

Parking during THON will be free and will not require a pass. There will also not be any overnight restrictions for parking. Attendees can park in the Jordan East and Porter North lots near the Bryce Jordan Center.

Volunteers will be stationed at each parking lot to help direct traffic and answer questions.

More information about THON Weekend can be found on THON.org or on the Penn State University website.