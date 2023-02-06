A new list from Forbes has determined the richest person in each state — as well as the source of their money. (Getty)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– There are thousands in state funding that food pantries can get and state Rep. Frank Burns is urging nonprofits to apply for it.

The funding is available through the state Food Recovery Infrastructure Grant program, according to a news release. The program will help out with paying for the equipment that is used to prepare and transport food items to grocery stores, agriculture organizations, farms and cooperatives in Pennsylvania.

Organizations can get $50,000 in funding that will be used for proper management and operation of food to reduce waste.

Burns said that he recognizes how important food pantries are to a community and that’s why he is urging them to apply for funding.

“Food pantries are in desperate need of help,” Burns, D-Cambria, said. “I recognize the need, and grants like these are critical to our food pantries’ efforts to continue serving families in need in our community.”

Before applying, organizations must have a pre-application meeting with the department’s the regional planning and recycling coordinator. Applying can be done on the Department of Community and Economic Development’s Electronic Single Application website by March 17.

Burns plans to hold an upcoming food drive in April.