STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — State College Police arrested a 41-year-old man for trespassing two apartments on the same night in November.

State College Police said on Nov. 23 around 8:47 p.m. they responded to trespassing in progress at an apartment on South Burrowes Street.

The woman told police she return home from Thanksgiving Break and found an unknown man, later identified as John Weaver, in her apartment.

The woman told officers upon confronting Weaver, he left.

Later that night, police received a second report of trespassing, this time at an apartment along West Nittany Avenue. Police were shown footage of the man in her apartment and were able to determine it was Weaver.

Weaver was later arrested and is currently at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

Police said while investigating, they discovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen property that they believe belong to burglary victims in State College from 2021 and 2022.

Officers said there are many items that have been unclaimed that Weaver allegedly stole which include sports jerseys, speakers, gaming systems and other electronics.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the owners of the remaining property.

Anyone with information regarding any burglaries is asked to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email, or by submitting an anonymous tip.