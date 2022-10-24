UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) – Due to the threat of escalating violence associated with the comedy show that was set to feature Proud Boys founder, Gavin McInnes, Penn State University Police determined that it was necessary to cancel the speaking event in the interest of campus safety.

Demonstrations regrettably turned violent before the event took place. The university issued an alert at 7:19 p.m. telling protesters to disperse and adding that the event was canceled.

The event was held by the non-profit student organization, Uncensored America. They drew heavy criticism for hosting the upcoming comedy show featuring Proud Boys founder, Gavin McInnes, and conservative media contributor, Alex Stein.

“The University has been clear that the views and speech of the two speakers at tonight’s student-organization-hosted event are abhorrent and do not align with the values of Penn State,” The college said in their release.

University police and public safety officials recommended earlier in the week that community members avoid the event, as non-engagement in these kinds of situations where a speaker attempts to create outrage is an effective way to avoid confrontations.

“Such obstruction is a form of censorship, no matter who initiates it or for what reasons. The University expects that people engaging in expressive activity will demonstrate civility, concern for the safety of persons and property, respect for University activities and for those who may disagree with their message, and will comply with University rules,” the campus added.