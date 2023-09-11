BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County DUI task force arrested three men from South Carolina over the weekend, saying they had drugs and loaded guns in their U-Haul truck.

Kyrie D. Johnson, 20, Dandre Tyreese Sumter, 24, and Trayvon Jarrell Turner, 21, all from Columbia, South Carolina, were arrested and charged after being pulled over in East Freedom on Sept. 10.

Freedom Township police said they were on detail as part of the DUI task force when they spotted a U-Haul box truck and trailer on Woodbury Pike without any rear lights on. After pulling the trio over, police said they could smell marijuana while walking up to the truck.

According to the criminal complaint, police said Sumter was found with a credit card that had someone else’s name and a burnt marijuana cigarette. Police then found a total of $950 in cash on Johnson and Turner.

A search warrant was later executed and police found a loaded Glock 30, red gummies they believed had THC in them, and marijuana with a grinder in the box truck. In the front of the truck, the complaint reads that they found a second loaded gun — a Diamondback DB830 — along with a Winnie the Pooh bag that had marijuana, LSD, and a yellow crystal that may have been THC wax or LSD. A digital scale and more red gummies were also found.

All three men were placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $50,000.

Preliminary hearings for all three are scheduled for Sept. 21 at 9:30 a.m.