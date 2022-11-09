CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A school bus crash Wednesday in Centre County resulted in children along with the driver being sent to the hospital, according to a news release.

At 7:49 a.m., emergency crews were called to the 2900 block of Greens Valley Road for a bus crash with entrapment. When crews arrived at the scene, they saw that the school bus had struck a tree, according to the release by Bellefonte Area School District and Spring Township police.

At the time of the crash, there were eight children on board and they were managing to free themselves, but the driver was trapped.

It took an “extended amount of time” to free the bus driver who had to be flown to UPMC Altoona. Three children received non-life-threatening injuries and were sent to Mount Nittany Medical Center, the release reads.

The crash is currently under investigation, and the cameras on the bus will be reviewed.

Pleasant Gap Fire and EMS, Centre Hall Fire Department, Penns Valley EMS, Mount Nittany Medical Center EMS, Spring Township Police, Bellefonte Police, LifeLion EMS, and the school district all responded to the scene.