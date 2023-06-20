CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of Interstate 80 in Centre County is closed after an overnight crash that resulted in the deaths of three people.

Citizens Hook & Ladder Co.1 of Milesburg reports that they were dispatched at 12:04 a.m. to Milemarker 156 on I-80 Westbound for a multi-vehicle crash with injuries and entrapment.

Upon arrival, Chief McClure reported finding two tractor-trailers over the embankment and one passenger car on its roof on the highway.

Three people were declared dead on the scene, according to Logan Fire Company. Two passengers were then flown to nearby hospitals and one was taken by ambulance.

I-80 Westbound will remain closed as emergency responders and investigators continue to work.

