JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people are displaced after a fire Wednesday afternoon in the Lorain Borough section of Johnstown.

While details are limited, WTAJ has a crew on the scene and knows that the fire broke out at a duplex along the 200 block of View Street.

Stephen Bendick, Fire Chief of the Oakland Fire Chief, said the fire broke out in the attic of the duplex however the cause is unknown.

Bendick said there was major damage in the attic and to the second floor of the home. The duplex is not a total loss, but three people were temporarily displaced. Nobody was injured, according to Bendick.

In addition to Oakland Fire Department, Richland, Johnstown, West Hills, Dale, Riverside, St. Micheals Fire and East Hills along with Upper Yoder Ambulance.