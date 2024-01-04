HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Since the beginning of the school year, Pennsylvania students had one less thing to worry about in the morning: where they’re getting their breakfast.

In some districts, lunch is on the table too, including right here in Central Pennsylvania.

Just this past year, Huntingdon Area School District’s Standing Stone Elementary took part in the USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision Pilot Program. It provides the opportunity to give free lunch to students at schools that meet a certain free or reduced lunch eligibility percentage.

Superintendent Jennifer Mitchell said recently, the district saw an expansion of the pilot program.

“Based on other factors, we found out that we would be eligible to pilot it at both our middle school and our South Side Elementary School,” Mitchell said.

According to Mitchell this was due to a percentage change. The low-income eligibility requirements dropped from 40% to 25%, allowing the other two schools to join the program.

“We have a lot of hard-working families. Some families are working two and three jobs to provide for their children,” Mitchell said. “We have a lot of families that might just be considered on the bubble of what might be free or reduced lunch prices and that’s very costly for our families.”

Mitchell said at the end of the school year, the district will have a better projection going into the next school year on whether or not the final school, Huntingdon Area High School, would also be eligible for the pilot program.