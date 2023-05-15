JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Three people were transported from the scene of a crash on Sunday night after a buggy failed to yield to a car in Jefferson County.

The crash occurred on Sunday, May 14 on State Route 28 at the intersection with Sugar Hill Road in Snyder Township at 10:02 p.m. According to the Pennsylvania State Police report, Enos Hershberger Jr. was driving a buggy and came to a stop sign to turn onto Route 28 when he failed to yield to the oncoming car.

The driver of the car struck the left tire of the buggy which caused disabling damage, according to the police report. Enos was transported to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh for a suspected minor injury. Two other passengers of the buggy were transported.

Elsie Hershberger, 22, was transported to UPMC Altoona. An unnamed 1-year-old girl was also transported to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Two other children, 2-year-old and 3-year-old girls, were also in the buggy during the accident and were unharmed.

Both the driver of the car and two passengers were uninjured.